We may only be hours into launch day, but Rockstar has already pulled the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition from sale on PC.

Thankfully for players actually looking to enjoy Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, Rockstar hasn’t hastily shut down the servers as they did with the original editions of GTA III, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas, as it instead appears that the problem is related to files accidentally included in the game.

Thanks to a dataminer on Twitter, it has been discovered that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy actually contains more music than it should do, as many of the game’s music tracks didn’t have their licences renewed for the remaster. While the excess music has apparently been disabled by a script, this could still land Rockstar in a lot of hot water, so they’ve obviously had to act fast.

As a result of the games issues and accidental inclusions, Rockstar has pulled the PC version of the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition from sale. Alongside this, the Rockstar Games Launcher is also conveniently “temporarily offline for maintenance.”

The Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is still available for purchase via PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. There is currently no word on when the PC version will be available for purchase once more, however it hopefully won’t be too long of a wait.