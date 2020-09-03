Microsoft intends the Surface Duo to be a productivity tool, and are working to line up essential enterprise workflow apps that work best on their new platform.

The latest to be announced is a new Adobe Acrobat Reader app for Android, optimised for the Surface Duo’s dual screens.

The updated app will support “spanning” mode and will also support limited PDF creation, including support for the Surface Pen annotations, comments and signatures.

Microsoft had earlier announced support by companies such as Atlassian and Amazon, and of course, has an Office suite optimised for the device.

The full specs of the Surface Duo include:

Screen Dual-pane 5.6 inches, total resolution 2700 x 1800 px Processor Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 RAM 6 GB Storage 128 GB or 256 GB Network 4G LTE, WCDMA (UMTS), GSM Operating System Android 10 Size/Weight 145.2 mm (H) x 93.3 mm (W) x 9.9 mm (closed), 250g Battery 3577mAh Camera 11MP, f/2.0 Price $1399 for 128 GB, $1499 for 256GB

You can check out our previous coverage on Surface Duo below.

Full tech specs of Surface Duo device here.

Microsoft revealed some new info regarding Surface Duo device, you can read it here.

Microsoft commented about Surface Duo availability outside the US, you can read it here.

Microsoft invented new innovative technologies for Surface Duo, you can read about it here.

You can now pre-order the new Surface Duo here from Microsoft Store starting at $1399.

via the WC