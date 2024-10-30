Stockimg AI Review: Is the AI Content Creation Tool Worth It?

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

If you are seeking a firsthand Stockimg AI review, I’ve got you back. I explore its key features, pricing, and ease of use. So read on to learn everything you need to know.

What is Stockimg AI?

At first glance, the platform might appear like a standard AI image generator. However, it packs lots of additional features, making it a comprehensive AI content creation suite.

It offers AI-generated stock images, templates for social media posts, marketing materials, and has video tools too.

It’s aimed at businesses and professionals that need to quickly produce lots of different visuals in one dashboard.

Its three paid plans with scheduling and calendars will benefit social media managers who work with multiple accounts.

Features

I took a closer look at what Stockimg AI can do and my experience as a new user. Here’s what stands out the most and how it compares to similar solutions:

AI Image Generator

I was first drawn to the platform because of its AI image generator. Rather than sticking to one area, it covers everything.

You can generate logos, use and manipulate stock photos, make book covers, and countless other templates. This is much like Canva and RenderForest.

Other Stockimg AI templates include illustrations, wallpapers, posters, avatars, general AI art, and you can even use a blank canvas.

It follows the familiar AI process, allowing you to enter prompts and then further refine the results.

For example, just by clicking Logo and entering a basic description, you get good results in seconds.

Using the prompt: “A logo featuring a large, bold, purple M at the center, with a fiery symbol above,” it generated the following:

Of course, this is basic, so I like that you get suggestions to edit or draw inspiration from.

Whatever you generate, the editor lets you retry, upscale the image by 4x, remove the background, and resize.

If you create a photorealistic product design, you can upload your own photo as a starting point.

The download link is always there to export the finished image in hi-res PNG, JPG, SVG, or PDF.

Art and Image Quality

In terms of quality, Stockimg AI falls somewhere in the middle. You won’t quite get the photorealism of OpenAI’s DALL-E or Stable Diffusion when working from scratch. However, when working from its stock images, it looks good.

It excels at product photos and other structured images like logos. This is ideal for businesses that don’t want the complexities of more advanced AI tools.

Its AI art quality is of a higher standard, with countless styles, effective prompts, and other settings to generate unique and authentic results.

Overall, I find the results to be less cookie cutter than Canva, while RenderForest lacks photorealistic images entirely.

QR Codes

One feature I could not find from anywhere else is the ability to create attractive QR code designs.

You can use prompts or click the discover button to find premade designs and those made by other users.

The bulk QR code generator is especially useful for saving time.

All I had to do was type a prompt, refine the design a little, and enter the URL. You can then download it and use it as needed.

Social Media Integration

You can link up to 10 social media accounts, depending on your plan. It supports Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, LinkedIn accounts, and more.

Then its AI can generate the posts for you and schedule them for sharing or just share them right away.

It has all the appropriate templates and settings for each post type, and you can use prompts or let the AI offer relevant ideas. Moreover, the same AI generator helps you find the right image for your post.

If you don’t like the AI’s creation, you get full control over editing the text and refining the image.

You can also choose different tones, such as formal or informative. Then once generated, the AI suggests relevant hashtags to increase the post’s visibility and reach.

I find the scheduled post calendar to be visually appealing and intuitive. You can click to edit or reschedule posts and easily navigate through months in advance.

Video Generator

Stockimg AI’s Video Generator is an innovative tool that lets you create professional-looking videos for social media or other purposes.

Again, a wide range of customizable video templates are available. I.e., Reels, TikTok, Shorts, Facebook, and more.

You can further personalize the video by adjusting colors, fonts, and background music. As well as the tone, dimensions, duration, and style.

Unlike VEED, Stockimg videos are limited to captions and music with very basic AI video. I found it to be cartoony, whereas VEED includes full video editing, webcam recording, and realistic AI avatars with text-to-speech narration.

Vimeo’s separate Magisto video editor and its own built-in AI tools are also more advanced.

Likewise, RenderForest has far more templates, advanced AI animation, and a full video editor, though the quality is closer to Stockimg.

Nonetheless, this is only part of Stockimg AI’s suite, and it has more video features in the pipeline. Magisto and other platforms may offer more variety and quality but lack Stockimg’s AI social media scheduling.

ChatChit Chatbot

One unique feature is its AI chatbot. This can be used on the web dashboard or its separate mobile app. It’s powered by and is essentially a duplicate of ChatGPT.

On its own, it doesn’t have much direct integration with the rest of Stockimg AI. Nonetheless, I found it useful to have it right there in the dashboard rather than having to open any other tabs or apps.

It shines best on mobile where it integrates with WhatsApp.

ChatChit comes with all Stockimg AI plans or can be purchased by itself for $9.

How to use Stockimg AI

Here’s how to get started and navigate Stockimg AI’s main features:

1. Go to the site and get started for free or sign up to a premium plan.

2. You will then be greeted with a short questionnaire about your business or personal needs before entering the main dashboard.

3. The dashboard has shortcuts to various templates in the main window, or you can use the left sidebar to expand and choose which feature to use.

4. Almost every feature follows the same process. E.g., to generate a social media post, click Post Generator, and give it a campaign name.

5. Enter your prompt, language, tone, and choose a social media account.

6. Use the plus symbol to choose the number of posts to generate and click generate.

7. Choose what posts to keep or click to edit any further.

8. Change the whole text and other elements as needed.

9. Posts with images can be refined with the AI generation tool. Click to add captions, and other visuals as needed.

10. Once complete, click share or schedule – the latter which will bring you to the calendar page.

11. Drag-and-drop to arrange post dates or click to further change posting time and other details. Click Save to confirm any changes.

Pricing

Stockimg AI offers a limited free starter plan to familiarize yourself with the platform. However, to get the full experience you will need to upgrade to a monthly or yearly paid plan.

Starter ($18/mo or $180/yr) – Unlimited AI images, 30 AI videos, 5 linked social accounts, edit on canvas, ChatGPT integration, AI background remover and image upscaling, priority generation speed, priority support, commercial rights.

Premium ($29/mo or $288/yr) – 100 AI videos, 10 linked social accounts.

You can also customize your plan to include more AI video credits.

Additionally, you can get a custom enterprise plan to suit your larger business’ needs.

Unfortunately, there is no refund once you have paid for a plan.

Stockimg AI Review – Verdict

To conclude this Stockimg AI review, the platform is ambitious and provides a comprehensive solution. Social media managers, graphic designers, and marketers, get a simplified way to create content and push it out on social media.

VEED and others are better at videos and many others are better at advanced image generation.

Yet, while individual tools like AI videos and advanced AI photos fall short, the benefit is having everything under one roof.

With unlimited AI images and surprisingly affordable pricing, it’s worth giving it a shot for at least a month.