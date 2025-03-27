Microsoft overhauls the sign-in UI, makes it "passwordless and passkey-first"

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft is rolling out a new sign-in interface across its services like Outlook, Windows, Xbox, and Microsoft 365 to enhance user experience and security. The overhaul, designed from the ground up based on Microsoft’s Fluent 2 design language, introduces an easy authentication flow and includes dark mode support.

Xbox users will get the changes first

The refresh is centered on a passwordless and passkey-first experience, simplifying sign-in by reducing on-screen elements to reduce cognitive load and reordering steps for a more intuitive flow. Robin Goldstein, Microsoft Identity Partner Director of Product Management, highlighted these improvements, stating that the new user experience is intended for new authentication methods.

We’ve reduced the number of concepts per screen to lower cognitive load and speed up the authentication process, plus re-ordered some steps to logically flow better.

Among the notable additions are light and dark themes, which automatically adjust according to the device’s settings. Xbox users are the first to receive this feature, and dark mode support will be rolled out to other consumer apps in the future.

The deployment is phased: web and mobile applications will be updated in March and April, with Windows applications to follow. This new design is only applied at the moment to consumer accounts, with Microsoft Entra work and school accounts not being impacted. Future enhancements to such enterprise-focused services might take a lesson.