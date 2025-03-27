Microsoft's new Surface devices are reportedly smaller, lighter, and thiner

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft is reportedly preparing to launch a smaller Surface Pro, with a new device appearing in a certification database that has fueled speculation that the release is coming soon. The smaller Surface PC, as reported by Windows Central, will come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite processor, continuing the shift toward ARM-based computing.

The new Surface Pro will be an iPad Pro competitor

According to recent leaks, the device with the model number 2109 and 2110 will feature a thinner and lighter body, making it a great competitor to the Apple iPad Pro and other ultraportable machines. The move is part of Microsoft’s long-term plan to enhance battery life and performance using ARM-based processors.

While Microsoft has yet to announce the date of release officially, insiders predict that the company will soon do so, maybe as early as next month. If rumors are true, this new Surface device could appeal to professionals and students looking for a more portable yet powerful Windows experience, alongside a new smaller Surface Laptop.