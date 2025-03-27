Windows Game Bar has a brand new look, and I bet you'll love it
Microsoft has rolled out its March 2025 update on Xbox, which introduces significant changes to Windows and Cloud Gaming platforms. Among the notable features are a redesigned Windows Game Bar, improved Cloud Gaming features, and additional Game Pass perks for free-to-play titles.?
The redesigned Game Bar looks a lot sleeker
The Windows Game Bar has been completely overhauled to provide a more streamlined and user-friendly experience. The new interface grants faster access to games, audio controls, and performance metering tools. Above all, the Home Bar and widgets for Capture, Performance, Resource, and the Widget Store now have a lighter design that is better adapted to the usability of Windows platform gamers.
In Cloud Gaming, Microsoft introduced a new feature where gamers can switch games without returning to the Home page, reducing downtime and improving the overall gaming experience. The feature is already available for some games, and plans are to expand it to more games in the near future. Also, the Stream Your Own Game feature has been extended to include more titles:
Recently added:
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows
- Gotham Knights
- Party Animals
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
- The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
- Wobbly Life
Coming soon:
- Planet Coaster 2
- Planet Zoo: Console Edition
- Raft
- Shredders
- The Thing: Remastered
- And more
More Game Pass perks for free-to-play games
Xbox Game Pass subscribers also receive access to additional benefits above and beyond that of the popular free-to-play games. The benefits start with Heroes in the Storm and Call of Duty: Warzone and include exclusive cosmetics, characters, in-game money, and the like. The action works to further enhance the value proposition of the Game Pass by giving subscribers something real within highly used free-to-play games.
