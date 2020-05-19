Sony’s partnership with Microsoft is said to be “deepening” after the two tech giants joint venture with cloud technology.

The Japanese company’s collaboration with Microsoft was revealed just over a year ago as part of Sony’s upgraded investment in future cloud technology. While the revolutionary partnership initially shocked Sony employees – managers had to calm workers and assure them that plans for PlayStation 5 weren’t affected – the partnership is reportedly going well.

“Since last year we have been discussing this collaboration with Microsoft,” said Sony’s executive vice president Toru Katsumoto in Sony’s recent earnings call. “In addition to cloud streaming games [there are] semiconductors, consumer electronics and remote solutions… in these areas we are proceeding with our discussions.”

“Microsoft Azure has splendid cloud technologies and they have given us [clear] explanations so far. Each side has its merits and it seems that our mutual understanding is deepening after discussions.”

Despite this, Katsumoto expressed worry that the Microsoft Azure cloud system becomes heavily congested during night time usage – an essential period for Sony’s PlayStation gaming consumers.

“Gamers usually play games during night and there will be congestion of the servers [during this time], but in the day time not so much,” Katsumoto said on the subject of Azure congestion. “How can we utilise the servers more efficiently and effectively? That’s a technical point and we are discussing [this] with Microsoft.”

Despite this, Sony has said that “In a mid to long-term basis, it is going to be a very strong partnership.”