Microsoft Azure Arc will support OpenShift and Red Hat Enterprise Linux

During Ignite 2019 keynote last year, Microsoft announced Azure Arc that brings Azure services and management to any infrastructure. With Azure Arc, you can manage Linux and Windows servers, as well as Kubernetes clusters on any infrastructure across on-premises, multi-cloud and edge. Azure management capabilities like Azure Resource Manager, Azure Shell, Azure Portal, API, and Azure Policy can now be used for any infrastructure, not just Azure.

Today, Microsoft announced that Azure Arc will soon support OpenShift and Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). With this support, customers will be able to centrally manage and control RHEL servers and OpenShift clusters easily. In the coming months, Microsoft will add support for advanced polices such as reporting on expiring certificates, password complexity, managing SSH keys, and enforcing disk encryption. Microsoft also announced the following for Red Hat customers.

Support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Servers, as Azure virtual machines or on-premises as resources managed by Azure Arc

The ability to run Azure data services, such as Azure SQL Managed Instance, on the OpenShift Kubernetes platform

The expansion of Azure Arc enabled Servers to bring cloud benefits to existing SQL Servers

Source: Microsoft