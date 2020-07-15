PlayStation will reportedly be increasing PS5 production following high demand of their next generation console.

While the hardware manufacturer was initially set to produce fewer units reportedly due to the console’s high cost, a factor of the next-gen machine that still hasn’t been revealed.

PlayStation’s initial reported plans saw the company produce 5 million PlayStation 5 consoles, a new Bloomberg report claims that the production line is set to be doubled to 10 million up to early 2021.

The news comes following the recent PlayStation 5 reveal event – listen to our extremely tired reactions here – which saw the reveal of multiple PlayStation 5 exclusive titles such as Spider-Man Miles Morales and Horizon Forbidden West. Of course, there was also the reveal of the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, a discless console.