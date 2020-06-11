Sony has revealed two versions of the next-gen PlayStation 5: the traditional PlayStation 5 console and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition.

Not many new details were revealed but both the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition are strikingly beautiful white and blue machines that honestly look gorgeous.

The PlayStation 5 will feature an internal 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player for gamers who love their physical media. Meanwhile, the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will be a discless console. You’ll have to download all your games.

Check out the trailertrailer below:

The PS5 Digital Edition follows in the same direction as Microsoft’s current-gen Xbox One S All Digital Edition, a standard console that lacks the ability to play any physical media. (Essentially, it’s a way to kill pre-owned game sales.)