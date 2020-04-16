This holiday’s PS5 launch will be smaller than the launch of the PlayStation 4 back in 2013.

According to a report from news network Bloomberg, Sony’s PS5 launch will have less units manufactured when compared to the release of the PlayStation 4.

The smaller launch of the PlayStation 5 is rumoured to be due to the console’s high price compared to the launch-day price of the PlayStation 4. This is due to what Sony sources are calling “ambitious specs”, many of which are currently in scarce amounts.

The report claims that the Sony PS5 launch will have a manufactured unit base of between 5 to 6 million consoles in the fiscal year ending March 2021. The PlayStation 4 managed to sell 7.5 million units within two fiscal quarters.

The launch-day PlayStation 5 price is currently estimated between the region of $499 to $549 due to the high-grade components that make up its internals. No price on the system’s competitor, the Xbox Series X, has been revealed, but Xbox boss Phil Spencer has claimed that it will be priced accordingly.

According to sources close to Sony’s business strategy, the console manufacturer is aiming to rely on the currently manufactured excess of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro consoles to bring new people into the PlayStation ecosystem until the PS5 escapes its limited supply chain.

For more details on PlayStation 5, check out the reveal of its new controller: DualSense.