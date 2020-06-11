Horizon: Forbidden West revealed; looks jaw-droppingly gorgeous

by Lewis White

 

PlayStation has revealed their fantastic looking PlayStation 5 Exclusive, Horizon: Forbidden West. 

Taking Aloy to a far-future America ravaged by extreme weather, Horizon: Forbidden West is a jaw-droppingly beautiful next-gen sequel for Horizon: Zero Dawn.

Of all the games we’ve seen today – Spider-Man Miles Morales, Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart, Resident Evil 8 Village, Demon’s Souls Remake – this is the first PlayStation 5 game that looks truly next-gen.

Check out the Horizon: Forbidden West gameplay trailer below.

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments