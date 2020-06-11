Horizon: Forbidden West revealed; looks jaw-droppingly gorgeous

PlayStation has revealed their fantastic looking PlayStation 5 Exclusive, Horizon: Forbidden West.
Taking Aloy to a far-future America ravaged by extreme weather, Horizon: Forbidden West is a jaw-droppingly beautiful next-gen sequel for Horizon: Zero Dawn.
Of all the games we’ve seen today – Spider-Man Miles Morales, Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart, Resident Evil 8 Village, Demon’s Souls Remake – this is the first PlayStation 5 game that looks truly next-gen.
Check out the Horizon: Forbidden West gameplay trailer below.
Comments