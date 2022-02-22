After announcing that the headset exists last February, Sony has only now decided to properly reveal the PlayStation VR2 headset to the world.

Featuring a white and dark grey colour scheme, reminiscent of the monolithic PlayStation 5, Sony seems proud of the “orb” look that they’ve created for the headset and its PS VR2 Sense controllers, stating that it “represents the 360-degree view that players feel when they enter the virtual reality world.”

Alongside totally immersing in virtual worlds, Sony apparently also set out to create something that will “become an attractive part of your living room decor,” as if people will display it in their PlayStation theme shine alongside their PS5 console.

Thankfully Sony didn’t just consider the looks when designing the PlayStation VR2 headset, as they’ve also improved the ergonomics of the headset in order to “ensure a comfortable feel for a variety of head sizes.” These improvements include balancing the weight of the headset, having a simple adjustable headband to fit all users, and implementing a lens adjustment dial.

On top of the improvements to ergonomics, the PlayStation VR2 headset features a 4K HDR panel running at 90/120Hz as well as an impressive 110-degree field of view. The headset will also utilize new sensory features such as eye-tracking, 3D audio, and something Sony is calling “headset feedback.”

While Sony has at least shown us what the PlayStation VR2 headset will look like, there’s still no word on just how much the next-gen only headset will cost, or when it will even release.