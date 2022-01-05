After announcing there would be a next generation of PlayStation VR early last year, Sony has finally officially announced that next generation of hardware, the PlayStation VR2 headset.

According to Sony, the PlayStation VR2 headset, and its new VR2 Sense controller, will take “VR gaming to a whole new level, enabling a greater sense of presence and allowing players to escape into game worlds like never before.”

To achieve that deeper sense of immersion into VR games and experiences, the PlayStation VR2 headset features a 4K HDR panel running at 90/120Hz as well as an impressive 110-degree field of view.

Alongside improved visual fidelity, the PlayStation VR2 headset also has new and improved sensory features to heighten the immersion in games. With eye-tracking, “headset feedback,” and 3D audio, Sony is bringing over some of their best technology to create a VR headset that we’re actually quite excited about.

The PlayStation VR2 headset also does away with the need for an external camera, as the headset features full inside-out tracking, similar to the Meta Quest 2. Sony’s new headset will also use just one USB C cable when connecting it to your PS5 console, allowing for less restricted movement while gaming.

Here are the full technical specifications of the PlayStation VR2 headset and its PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers::

PlayStation VR2 Headset

Display Method: OLED

Panel Resoltuion: 2000 x 2040 per eye

Panel Refresh Rate: 90Hz, 120Hz

Lens Separation: Adjustable

Field of View: Approx. 110 degrees

Sensors: Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer) Attachment Sensor: IR Proximity sensor

Cameras: 4 cameras for headset and controller tracking, IR camera for eye tracking per eye

4 Feedback: Vibration on headset

Communication with PS5: USB Type-C

Audio Input: Built-in microphone

Audio Output: Stereo headphone jack

PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers

Buttons: [Right] PS button, Options button, Action buttons (Circle / Cross), R1 button, R2 button, Right Stick / R3 button

[Left] PS button, Create button, Action buttons (Triangle / Square), L1 button, L2 button, Left Stick / L3 button

Sensing / Tracking: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope + three-axis accelerometer) Capacitive Sensor: Finger Touch DetectionIR LED: Position Tracking

Feedback: T rigger Effect (on R2/L2 button), Haptic Feedback (by single actuator per unit)

Port: USB Type-C Port

Communication: Bluetooth Ver5.1

Battery Type: Built-in Lithium-ion Rechargeable Battery

Despite this official announcement giving us the rundown on what to expect from the headset, Sony has not yet announced a price or a release date for the PlayStation VR2 headset.