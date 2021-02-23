Next-gen PSVR revealed for PlayStation 5

Sony has unveiled a next-gen version of the PSVR virtual reality headset, natively bringing VR gaming to the next-gen console.

Announced through a new PlayStation Blog post, the next-gen PSVR headset aims to enhance “everything from resolution and field of view to tracking and input.”

Sony explains that the new headset will connect directly to the PlayStation 5 through a single cable instead of feeding through a PSU like the original PS4 incarnation.

PlayStation will also be moving away from the nearly decade-old PlayStation Move controller for playing games on the new headset. Sony explains that they’re will be an all-new VR controller that “will incorporate some of the key features found in the DualSense wireless controller, along with a focus on great ergonomics”.