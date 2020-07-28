In the last couple of months, Microsoft employees have been teasing Surface Duo on Twitter. The company is scheduled to launch its dual-screen Android smartphone later this year.

Now, Microsoft’s Shilpa Ranganathan has joined Panos, Frank Shaw and Joe Belfiore in showing off the device on Twitter. In her recent tweet, Surface Duo can be seen on the table with a recipe open on it.

Blueberry crumb bars in the making – baking with my 7 year old has been a fun way for the 2 of us to spend time together… #2handsbetterthan1 #quarantinebaking pic.twitter.com/LaGbK1I6BO — Shilpa Ranganathan (@ShilpaRan) July 28, 2020

With Microsoft employees showing off Surface Duo it’s possible that the device is on the verge of launch.

SURFACE DUO SPECS

The device offers a Snapdragon 855 SoC which will be paired with 6 GB of RAM and 64/256 GB of storage. The device will also have two AMOLED 5.6-inch screens with a resolution of 1800 x 1350, with biometrics supplied via a fingerprint reader. Microsoft reportedly also included a 3,460 mAh battery to power the hardware. The device is set to run Android 10 with Microsoft Launcher as the UI, with Microsoft reportedly working on an Android 11 update soon after launch.

Microsoft is reportedly trying to launch the device before the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, which really only leaves next week for its debut.