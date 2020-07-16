Chief Product Officer and Surface Head Panos Panay has continued to flaunt his Surface Duo, and has today posted another photo of his using the Surface Duo device. As we noticed last time, the handset looks different from the Surface Duo we are used to. This is because of the special bumper case to keep the device protected.

The specs of the handset have leaked recently, and these include a Snapdragon 855 SoC which will be paired with 6 GB of RAM and 64/256 GB of storage. Microsoft has also added an 11 MP camera to the inside of the device. The device will also have two AMOLED 5.6-inch screens with a resolution of 1800 x 1350, with biometrics supplied via a fingerprint reader. Microsoft reportedly also included a 3,460 mAh battery to power the hardware. The device is set to run Android 10 with Microsoft Launcher as the UI, with Microsoft reportedly working on an Android 11 update soon after launch.

In a bid to improve the user experience, Microsoft is working on a feature called app groups. The feature will allow users to group apps together which can be launched simultaneously on separate screens. The feature is similar to Samsung’s App Pair on Galaxy and Note lineup. App groups will create a shortcut on the home screen to give easy access to the app to the user.

The device is rumoured to be launching in the next few weeks.

Image Credit: Panos