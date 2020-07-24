Over the last few weeks, a number of Microsoft execs have been teasing us with their Surface Duo handsets, including Panos Panay and Brad Anderson.

Now Joe Belfiore has joined the game, with his own tweet.

Kids… check! Water bottle and umbrella.. check! Masks and hand sanitizer.. check! Ready for an awesome (and safe) day at Disneyworld! (Oh.. and one other thing too… #Surface) pic.twitter.com/JdIsfV2nQ0 — Joe Belfiore (@joebelfiore) July 24, 2020

Joe is on his way to Disneyland with his family, and casually shows off the as-yet-unreleased handset.

There appears to be some momentum building towards the release of the Surface Duo with the handset achieving FCC certification, and also showing up at the Bluetooth SIG.

The certification confirms support for Bluetooth 5.0 and does not reveal any exotic profiles. Today Evan Blass aka evLeaks also confirmed the handset will be showing up on AT&T.

The earlier FCC certification of the Microsoft Phablet Device confirmed that the handset will run “Android Version 10” and has a model number 1930. The FCC document also reveals that it’s a device with two screens and four configurations including folded open and folded closed.

Moreover, the document reveals lots of other key details about the Surface Duo. According to the document, the device supports LTE bands for all of the major US carriers, has Bluetooth, NFC, and 802.11ac WiFi. Beyond that, we got no new information about Microsoft’s upcoming dual-screen foldable device.

The other specs of the handset have leaked recently, and these include a Snapdragon 855 SoC which will be paired with 6 GB of RAM and 64/256 GB of storage. The device will also have two AMOLED 5.6-inch screens with a resolution of 1800 x 1350, with biometrics supplied via a fingerprint reader. Microsoft reportedly also included a 3,460 mAh battery to power the hardware. The device is set to run Android 10 with Microsoft Launcher as the UI, with Microsoft reportedly working on an Android 11 update soon after launch.

Microsoft is reportedly trying to launch the device before the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, which really only leaves next week for its debut.