It seems in lieu of a marketing budget Microsoft has instead decided to try some viral marketing instead by having their execs post themselves using the device on social media.

Today we have a 3rd Microsoft exec showing off the handset, this time on video.

Brad Anderson was using the device briefly on LinkedIn as part of the Shiproom podcast.

Like all the promo so far the video is mainly a teaser – hopefully Microsoft will add some more substance in the near future.

Surface Duo Specs

The device offers a Snapdragon 855 SoC which will be paired with 6 GB of RAM and 64/256 GB of storage. The device will also have two AMOLED 5.6-inch screens with a resolution of 1800 x 1350, with biometrics supplied via a fingerprint reader. Microsoft reportedly also included a 3,460 mAh battery to power the hardware. The device is set to run Android 10 with Microsoft Launcher as the UI, with Microsoft reportedly working on an Android 11 update soon after launch.

Microsoft is reportedly trying to launch the device before the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, which really only leaves next week for its debut.

