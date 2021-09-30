During Xbox’s Tokyo Game Show presentation, it was revealed that Bandai Namco’s Scarlet Nexus, as well as a plethora of other games, are coming to Xbox Game Pass.

After launching earlier this year in June, Scarlet Nexus is already headed over to Xbox Game Pass, and you don’t have to wait to get your hands on it, as it’s arriving on the service today for console, PC, and Cloud.

During the new trailer, Bandai Namco revealed the first look at Scarlet Nexus’ first DLC, which features new Bonding Episodes, Crush Visions, and new costumes.

If you’ve not heard of Scarlet Nexus until now, here’s a little bit about the action-RPG:

In Scarlet Nexus, you take on the role of Yuito Sumeragi, a new recruit to the Other Suppression Force (OSF) aiming to become an elite psionic like the one who saved him as a child. Armed with a talent in psycho-kinesis, you will explore the futuristic city of New Himuka and uncover the mysteries of a Brain Punk future caught between technology and psychic abilities.

During the Tokyo Game Show presentation, Xbox also revealed that AI: Somnium Files and Mighty Goose are also both coming to Xbox Game Pass later today. Back 4 Blood, which is due to launch on Xbox Game Pass on day one, was also given a new trailer during the digital event.

Despite all the recent announcements of games coming to Xbox Game Pass, we’re still waiting on the full list of games coming in the month ahead from Xbox, which we usually see around this time in the month.