Microsoft has announced that it’ll be lowering the price of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold in Chile, Hong Kong, and Israel due to “local market conditions.”

Speaking to VGC, Microsoft said that it “regularly evaluates the price of the services at a local level to best serve customers in each country, and that the price adjustments?were informed and based on local market conditions.”

VGC was also given a breakdown of the current and new pricing plans ahead of the official announcement which is due to be made “on September 29,” so we should be able to expect an official announcement later today.

While the exact change in pricing varies from region to region, each country has been given a significant price reduction. The price of a yearly subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in Hong Kong for instance has dropped by roughly 33%, dropping the price from an equivalent of £135 per year to just £90.

Currently, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is priced at £139.99 for a year’s subscription here in the UK, so it’s possible that this region may also be due for a price reduction sometime down the line. For now, we’ll just have to wait for additional details from Microsoft themselves once they make the official announcement.