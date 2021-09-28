Xbox has announced that Crystal Dynamic’s Marvel’s Avengers is coming to Xbox Game Pass later this week.

Arriving on Xbox Game Pass on September 30th, Xbox Game Pass members on PC, Console, and Cloud will be able to enjoy “the complete Marvel’s Avengers experience, including all previously released free content.”

This includes the recently released “Black Panther: War for Wakanda expansion” which introduced the titular Black Panther as well as a slew of new story content. Xbox Game Pass members will also be able to experience the future “Heroes, missions, villains, campaigns, and events” for as long as Marvel’s Avengers is on Xbox Game Pass.

Unluckily for fans of Spider-Man on Xbox, the planned Spider-Man character and content will be staying exclusive to PlayStation consoles when it arrives later this year, so those playing on Xbox Game Pass won’t quite get everything.

In our review, we said that Marvel’s Avengers “single-player campaign is a highlight and the makings are here for an enjoyable live-service platform.” Now that the game is coming to Xbox Game Pass with all its past content, there’s never been a better time for Xbox players to dive back in, it’s effectively free if you’ve already got an Xbox Game Pass membership after all!

Crystal Dynamics has recently been brought in to aid in the development of the Perfect Dark reboot, whose development is being helmed by Xbox’s quadruple-a studio The Initiative.