Five years after Scalebound’s cancellation, Platinum Games seems ready to give Xbox another chance, as company bosses express their interest in the title once more.

After initially being revealed at E3 in 2014, Scalebound stole peoples hearts and the show each time it was showcased, however, the project was ultimately never meant to be. As the years drew on, the relationship between Platinum Games and Microsoft soured to the point that the project was eventually cancelled in early 2017.

Five years on, Platinum Games has changed their tune as president Atsushi Inaba and Scalebound creator Hideki Kamiya appear very eager to give the draconic action RPG another shot.

Speaking to IGN Japan, as transcribed by IGN, Inaba stated that Kamiya “has been talking about wanting to work on Scalebound again for a while.” While this isn’t uncommon for developers to long for their cancelled projects, Inaba and Kamiya are serious about it.

“Often in an interview you might hear a developer politely saying, ‘Yes, if we had the opportunity we’d love to work on that again’, but we don’t mean it that way,” Inaba explained. “Both Kamiya and I are serious – we really would love to work on Scalebound again. I’d like to discuss it with Microsoft properly.”

Kamiya followed up this sentiment with even more enthusiasm, telling IGN that “development had progressed a fair way, and it seems pointless for Microsoft to just hold on to that and not do anything with it.”

Kamiya even appealed directly to Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer, switching to English to say “Phil! Phil! Let’s do it together!”

While there may be plenty of enthusiasm for a revival of Scalebound from prospective fans and the game’s developers alike, there’s no telling whether this plea will actually come to fruition, or when Scalebound would release if it does.