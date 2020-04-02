Xbox Boss Phil Spencer has further confirmed that Xbox is not working on the previously-cancelled Scalebound.

Speaking to IGN, Spencer expressed his regrets over the handling of the game’s development between 2014-2017. Spencer looks back on the situation as a learning experience; the Xbox boss says that the company shouldn’t make a project public before they create a “real, believable plan” for development.

“We just didn’t get there with Scalebound and with the team,” says Spencer. “And I say that across both teams.”

“It’s a tough call because I have a ton of respect for Platinum, [Scalebound director] Kamiya-san, the team and I feel no ill will,” he said. “There’s no animosity between the teams… we talk to those guys.”

“I regret that we were so public about what we tried to go do,” Spencer continued. “We tried to go do something and it didn’t work. “I did some learning around Scalebound about being public with things before I know that we’ve got a real, believable plan in place.”

“For all the people out there thinking that there’s something still in the works; there’s not.”

As for the rumours of a revived Scalebound project, Spencer quickly shut down the rumours across both Xbox and Platinum Games.

“We’re not working on it. I’m not at Platinum today, but I’m almost positive they’re not working on it,” Spencer revealed. “It’s something we’ve all moved past and it’s not a moment I see as a high point in my role, having to cancel a game that we’d talked about for years. But, yeah, for all the people out there thinking that there’s something still in the works; there’s not.”