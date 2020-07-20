Confirmed: Samsung will launch five new power devices at its Galaxy Unpacked event

Recently, Samsung announced its plan to hold an online-only Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5th. The focus of the event will clearly be on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series. However, Samsung has plans to launch other devices as well. Today, Samsung confirmed that it will launch five new power devices at its Galaxy Unpacked event.

“These devices deliver on our vision to be the innovator of new mobile experiences that flow seamlessly and continuously wherever we go. They combine power with seamless functionality, whether you’re at work or play, at home or away. In the Next Normal, you will be empowered to live life to the fullest with these devices in your hand (and in your ears, and on your wrist)”, wrote TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics.

Samsung is expected to launch the following new devices at its Galaxy Unpacked event next month:

Source: Samsung