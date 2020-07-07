We reported earlier that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will have an improved weather app.  It turns out that weather will in fact be integrated into a cool new animated watch face which will be synchronized with real-life weather conditions.

XDA-Dev’s Max Weinbach has posted a video showing the animation which can be seen below.

There will also be other animations, such as the one above.

Other improvements include an improved Music app, the bundling of the Spotify app, new watch faces which includes a new Information Edge complication, and what appears to be a replacement of the Samsung Email app with the Microsoft Outlook app.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has a thinner bezel, larger screen to bezel ratio, a different style of buttons, rotating bezel, but otherwise seems to offer similar features to the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2.

The full specs of the new smartwatches had leaked earlier and they can be seen below:

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 SM-R9840Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 SM-R850
Bezel size41 mm45mm
Screen size1.2 inch1.4 inch
CaseStainless steel or titanium, Corning Gorilla Glass DX screen protection Stainless steel or titanium, Corning Gorilla Glass DX screen protection
Size41 x 42.5 x 11.3 mm.45 x 46.2 x 11.1 mm
RAM1GB1GB
Storage8GB8GB
Battery247mAh battery, 5W wireless charging340mAh battery, 5W wireless charging
OSTizen OS 5.5Tizen OS 5.5
Sensors HealthActivity, Pulse, BP, ECGActivity, Pulse, BP, ECG

The smartwatch is expected to launch in the next few weeks.

via XDA-Dev

