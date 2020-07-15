The holy grail for Samsung smartphone users is having a high refresh rate on a high-resolution screen, but so far that dream appears elusive.

A high refresh rate delivers a much smoother experience but causes significant battery drain. This means it is often useful to use the high refresh rate in only some apps.

Today Samsung leaker Ice Universe posted a screenshot from the latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra firmware which suggests Samsung will be adding a feature which would allow users to select which apps should use the higher and which ones the lower refresh rate.

The latest firmware Galaxy Note20 Ultra has added an adaptive 120Hz option. But there is still no QHD+120Hz option. pic.twitter.com/VOf9Y5LoJW — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 15, 2020

Adaptive Refresh rate means the refresh rate will switch between 60 Hz and 120 Hz depending on the application, but it is not true variable refresh rate which can throttle up and down depending on need.

There is however so far no evidence of the promised 120 Hz full-resolution QHD+ option yet.

The other reported specs of the Note20 Ultra include being powered by the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, and features a 120Hz LTPO display with a screen resolution of 2560 x 1440(QHD). Samsung is also expected to introduce a new S Pen for the smartphone, and some new features for the pen are also expected.

We have also heard Samsung will be retaining the ISOCELL Bright HM1 108MP sensor, but of course, paired with the laser autofocus, but the handset will reportedly have a whole-new wide-angle camera sensor, the ultra-wide 12MP ISOCELL Fast 2L3 1/2.55 sensor with 1.4um pixels, Dual Pixel PDAF, and smart WDR support, which can achieve slow-motion recording of up to 1440fps (cropped 720p), and it can output RAW10 and RAW8 (via DPCM/PCM compression) formats.

Samsung is reportedly limiting the Space Zoom to x50, by replacing the 48-megapixel sensor in the periscope camera with a 13MP ISOCELL Slim 3M5 1/3? sensor with WDR (wide dynamic range) support. This should allow improved low-light performance, which is especially important when zooming in.

The handset is set to be released at a Samsung Unpacked event on the 5th August 2020.

via SamMobile