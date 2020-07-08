Samsung is pretty bad at keeping secrets, making today’s twitter announcement of the date of their official Unpacked event a mere formality.

The company did, however, confirm the date in a tweet which can be seen below:

Power – a new form for a new norm. Unpacked on August 5, 2020. #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/DtwxXXurNP — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) July 7, 2020

Samsung is planning to hold an online-only Unpacked event on August 5th. The focus will clearly be on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, with the teaser focussing on power and the stylus.

Samsung is however expected to launch the Note20 series, Fold 2 and Galaxy Watch 3 and more at the event.

Unlike its predecessor, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will be somewhat cheaper and will be equipped with Samsung’s Ultrathin Glass (UTG) technology, which may allow Samsung to offer a stylus option for the device. Galaxy Note20 lineup, on the other hand, will have three variants — Galaxy Note20, Note20+, and Note20 Ultra.

The similarities between the Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Note10+ are limited to the design aesthetic only. If we talk about the internals, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra packs pretty much all the latest components, as you’d expect from a flagship in mid-2020. The most premium model in the Note20 lineup packs Snapdragon 865+ and features a 120Hz LTPO display with a screen resolution of 2560 x 1440(QHD). Another interesting feature about the Note20 Ultra is that users will be able to turn on QHD+120Hz at the same time, something which S20 users cannot do.

You can know more about the upcoming Galaxy Note20 series from here, you can click here for more information about the Galaxy Fold 2 and learn more about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 here.