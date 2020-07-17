Samsung is expected to launch its new truly wireless earbuds soon, and today WalkingCat, normally associated with Microsoft leaks, posted a 3D animation of the buds on Twitter.

The buds appear to have the marketing slogan of “Keep the noise out. Let the sound in.” The phrase alludes to the Active Noise Cancellation, which is expected to be the major feature of the new Bluetooth earbuds.

Samsung is expected to launch its iconic-looking Samsung Galaxy Buds Live truly wireless earbuds in the next few weeks with some expecting the earbuds to launch on the 22nd July.

Gallery

The unique design of the earbuds have been leaked earlier and has been confirmed by some assets in Samsung’s Wearables app.

The icon confirms the kidney-shaped device but not the name, as the icon is merely labelled “Buds live”. We have earlier heard the name Galaxy Beans and also BudsX, so the actual name remains an unsettled question.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds will offer Active Noise Cancellation(ANC) despite the fact that it won’t fully seal your ear canal, according to previous rumors. Rumour also has it that the Galaxy Buds Live will offer two speakers, multiple microphones, and will have the code name SM-R180.

The new leaked pictures show the charging case will be even smaller than the already small Galaxy Buds+ case, and will in shape resembles Apple’s Airpod case more.

The price of Samsung’s upcoming wireless earbuds is expected to be 17,000 South Korean Won, which translates to around $140. For the sake of comparison, Apple’s Airpods Pro is priced at $249 — that’s $109 more than the price point of the Galaxy Buds Live. If the price of the Galaxy Buds Live turns out to be true, Samsung will have a clear advantage over Apple when it comes to price.