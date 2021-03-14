We reported a week ago that Samsung was bringing their SmartThings app to the Microsoft Store.

Similar to the Alexa app, the SmartThings app lets you control your smart home from your PC, including non-Samsung devices.

Today WalkingCat has revealed that the app has arrived in the Store, and can be seen at its listing here.

The description reads:

SmartThings lets you monitor and control your smart devices from your computer. Turn on the lights, locate lost devices, and more.

The arrival of the app would be a helpful addition to the platform, which mostly lacks dedicated apps from smart device hardware from the actual device makers.

Unfortunately, the app does not appear quite ready to download yet, but it should not be long now before it becomes available.

The app joins the recent Samsung Messaging app, Samsung Free newsfeed app, and the much-desired Samsung Quick Share app.

