The love affair between Samsung and Microsoft continues, with Samsung planning to bring another app to the Microsoft Store.

ALumia reports that Samsung is bringing its SmartThings app to the Store.

Similar to the Alexa app, the SmartThings app lets you control your smart home from your PC, including non-Samsung devices.

The arrival of the app would be a helpful addition to the platform, which mostly lacks dedicated apps from smart device hardware from the actual device makers.

The app joins the recent Samsung Messaging app, Samsung Free newsfeed app, and the much-desired Samsung Quick Share app.

Like the other apps, it is not known when the app will be hitting the virtual shelves yet.