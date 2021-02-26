Samsung has released a new app into the Microsoft Store for their PC customers.

The Samsung Messaging can send and receive SMS text messages using the built-in modem in Samsung devices with built-in LTE.

It can also act as an extension for the Microsoft People app, allowing that app to also send SMS text messages to your contact’s phone number.

The app supports the Samsung Galaxy TabPro S, Galaxy Book 10.6 LTE, Galaxy Book 12 LTE, Galaxy Book2, NT930QCA.

The app can be found in the Microsoft Store here.

via ALumia