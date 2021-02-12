The love affair between Samsung and Microsoft continues, with the latest being the delivery of a number of new Samsung apps for Windows 10 users.

The most important of these are Samsung Quick Share, which lets you share files via WIFI Direct.

The description reads:

(Samsung) Quick Share, introduced a few months ago on Samsung mobile devices, allows you to quickly share photos, videos, documents and more on phones with Galaxy One UI 2 on board. Using the quick share function, you can share content with nearby devices via Wi-Fi Direct or Bluetooth or with devices supported by “SmartThings”. The application is now also arriving on Windows 10 and, of course, will improve the sharing experience between Android and Windows 10 PC even more.

It is not clear when these apps will arrive, but for the hundreds of millions of Samsung users it will mean a significant improvement in their user experience.

via ALumia