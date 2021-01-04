Samsung has confirmed the details of its much leaked Unpacked event where the company is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy S21 range and a number of other accessories, including the new Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and SmartTags.

The (virtual) event will be on the 14th January 2021 starting at 7AM PT / 10AM ET and will run under the tag line “Welcome to the Everyday Epic.”

As is usual pretty much all the detail of the event has launched already, and the tentpole device is expected to be the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which will for the first time support the S-Pen.

Keep an eye on the site to see if the company actually managed to keep anything secret for the day.

via The Verge.