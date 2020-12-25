As usual, Winfuture has been the first to post all the specs and details for Samsung’s upcoming flagships, on this occasion the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus.
The two devices are nearly identical except for screen size, with one having 6.2 inches and the other 6.7-inch screen. The resolution is however identical at 2400 x 1080 pixel (lower than the S20’s 3200×1440 pixel previously) which means the larger screen is less sharp.
Both can, however, deliver an impressive 1300 candela and support 60 and 120 Hz refresh rates.
They have identical camera units and phase detection auto-focus. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus has a 4800 mAh battery vs 4000 for the S21, both can fast-charge at 25 mAh, and the S21 Plus supports UWB, which should find use with future accessories. Neither, of course, supports the S-Pen.
Samsung Galaxy S21
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
See the full spec sheet below:
|Technical data for the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 +
|model
|S21
|S21 +
|CPU
|Samsung Exynos 2100 OctaCore, 3x 2.8 + 4x 2.4 + 1x 2.9 GHz
|Samsung Exynos 2100 OctaCore, 3x 2.8 + 4x 2.4 + 1x 2.9 GHz
|Display
|6.2 inch Infinity-O display with Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Always On, FHD + (2400 x 1080 pixels), 60-120 Hz, 1300 nit, 421 ppi, Gorilla Glass 7
|6.7 inch Infinity-O display with Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Always On, FHD + (2400 x 1080 pixels), 60-120 Hz, 1300 nit, 394 ppi, Gorilla Glass 7
|Operating system
|Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1
|Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1
|Storage
|8 GB RAM, 128/256 GB storage
|Main camera
|Triple camera, 64 MP (telephoto lens, f / 2.0, 76 °, 28mm, 1 / 1.76 “, 0.8 µm, OIS) + 12 MP (ultra-wide-angle lens, f / 2.2, 120 °, 13mm, 1 / 2.55”, 1.4 µm) + 12 MP (wide-angle lens, f / 1.8, 79 °, 26mm, 1 / 1.76 “, 1.8 µm, OIS), 3x hybrid optical zoom, autofocus PDAF, flash
|Front camera
|10 MP (f / 2.2, 80 °, 1 / 3.24 “, 1.22 µm, 25mm)
|Video
|7680 x 4320 pixels (30 fps, 8K UHD), 3840 x 2160 pixels (30/60 fps, 4K UHD), 1920 x 1080 pixels (30/60/120 fps, FHD), 1280 x 720 pixels (960 fps, HD )
|Video playback
|Supported formats: MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, proximity detection, gyroscope, compass, hall sensor, brightness sensor
|Accelerometer, ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, proximity detection, gyroscope, compass, hall sensor, brightness sensor, UWB
|battery pack
|4000 mAh, fast charging, Qi charging
|4800 mAh, fast charging, Qi charging
|links
|Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type C, NFC, WiFi AX
|Cellular
|2G (GPRS / EDGE), 3G (UMTS), 4G (LTE), 5G
|Satellites
|Yes
|Colours
|Gray, white, pink, purple
|Silver, black, purple
|Dimensions
|151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm
|161.4 x 75.6 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|171 grams
|202 grams
|Price
|849 euros
|1049 euros (1099 Euro for 256 GB)
|additional
|Waterproof to IP68, Wireless PowerShare, ANT +, child mode, data security Knox, geo-tagging, sync function, dual SIM (nano) + E-SIM, face recognition
|Availability
|Presentation on January 14, 2021