As usual, Winfuture has been the first to post all the specs and details for Samsung’s upcoming flagships, on this occasion the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus.

The two devices are nearly identical except for screen size, with one having 6.2 inches and the other 6.7-inch screen. The resolution is however identical at 2400 x 1080 pixel (lower than the S20’s 3200×1440 pixel previously) which means the larger screen is less sharp.

Both can, however, deliver an impressive 1300 candela and support 60 and 120 Hz refresh rates.

They have identical camera units and phase detection auto-focus. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus has a 4800 mAh battery vs 4000 for the S21, both can fast-charge at 25 mAh, and the S21 Plus supports UWB, which should find use with future accessories. Neither, of course, supports the S-Pen.

See the full spec sheet below: