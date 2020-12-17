Leaker Evan Blass has been trickling out pictures of the Samsung Galaxy S21, but today Winfuture went nuclear and published full marketing renders of the upcoming handset from all angles.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has a 6.8-inch screen which supports the S-Pen, large 4-lens camera module with a 108-megapixel sensor, zoom, and ultra-wide, supported by a laser autofocus sensor. A render of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus has leaked earlier, which can be seen here.

Galaxy S21Galaxy S21 PlusGalaxy S21 Ultra
ProcessorSnapdragon 888 5GSnapdragon 888 5GSnapdragon 888 5G
Storage256GB256GB256GB, 512GB option
Screen size6.2-inch6.7-inch6.8-inch
Camera64-megapixel triple camera modules64-megapixel triple camera modules108-megapixel
S-PennonoYes
Colourviolet, gray, white, and pinkviolet, silver and blacksilver and black
Launch Date14/2/2021 14/2/2021 14/2/2021

The handset will be available in “Phantom Silver” and black.  The device is being launched on the 14th January at an Unpacked event and will hit shelves on the 29th January 2021.

