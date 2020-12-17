Leaker Evan Blass has been trickling out pictures of the Samsung Galaxy S21, but today Winfuture went nuclear and published full marketing renders of the upcoming handset from all angles.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has a 6.8-inch screen which supports the S-Pen, large 4-lens camera module with a 108-megapixel sensor, zoom, and ultra-wide, supported by a laser autofocus sensor. A render of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus has leaked earlier, which can be seen here.

Galaxy S21 Galaxy S21 Plus Galaxy S21 Ultra Processor Snapdragon 888 5G Snapdragon 888 5G Snapdragon 888 5G Storage 256GB 256GB 256GB, 512GB option Screen size 6.2-inch 6.7-inch 6.8-inch Camera 64-megapixel triple camera modules 64-megapixel triple camera modules 108-megapixel S-Pen no no Yes Colour violet, gray, white, and pink violet, silver and black silver and black Launch Date 14/2/2021 14/2/2021 14/2/2021

The handset will be available in “Phantom Silver” and black. The device is being launched on the 14th January at an Unpacked event and will hit shelves on the 29th January 2021.