Samsung is expected to launch a tracking tag for items such as keys and wallets at their Unpacked event on the 14th of January.

Now the device, called SmartTags, have leaked via the Taiwanese NCC certification authority.

Noticed by 91Mobiles, the tags are Bluetooth-powered and has a replaceable coin battery.

With the device, Samsung will join Apple, another company that is reportedly working on its own tile-like object tracker. While Apple AirTag will be Apple’s first object tracker device, Samsung released its first LTE-enabled tracker two years ago.

Gallery

It has earlier been revealed that the SmartTags will not be powered by UWB, and will only have Bluetooth 5.1, but this likely means wider availability. The tags will still be widely locatable, however, as Samsung has launched it’s mesh-based SmartThings Find location-based network, meaning the other billion Samsung owners will be helping you find your lost property no matter where it is in the world.

The SmartTags are expected to cost around $17 each and be available in Oatmeal and Black.

As mentioned earlier, we expect to see the gadget launched on the 14th of January, which is now only 2 weeks away.