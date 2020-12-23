Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro with ANC and Spatial Audio will only cost $199

Nearly all the details of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro have leaked, except for the price. We recently reported that the price could be $229. A new marketing material that got leaked today revealed that the Galaxy Buds Pro will only cost $199.

The new Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro will have the same in-ear design as the older Buds and Buds+, but with the usual improved sound quality, improved Ambient mode, and better Active Noise Cancellation than the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. You can find the full list of features of Galaxy Buds Pro from the image below.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro features:

Comparison of Samsung Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Pro:

Image source: evan blass Source: WalkingCat