Apple isn’t the only one expanding the coverage of its digital car key; Samsung is also stepping up to make the tech available in other car models. This will be a piece of good news for those who prefer Android phones, specifically those who own Samsung phones. In an image shared by TizenHelp, it was revealed that the South Korean multinational electronics corporation bumped up the list of its vehicles supported with Digital Car Key.

According to the image shared, the new additions will include car models from Genesis, BMW, and Kia. In particular, these models are the Genesis GV60, Genesis G90, BMW 1-8 Series, BMW Z4, BMW X5-X7, BMW iX3, BMW iX, BMW i4, and Kia Niro.

The BMW and Kia car models would only be limited to the NFC technology, which means users would need to place the device next to the car door. The car models from Genesis, on the other hand, will have support both for NFC and UWB, allowing users to unlock and start their car while leaving their compatible phones in their bags or pockets.

New users can download the Samsung Pass app on their smartphones, which is available in the Galaxy Store. As of now, Samsung’s Digital Car Key function only works with the Note 20 Ultra, Z Fold 2, Fold 3, Flip 3, Galaxy S21 series, and the new Galaxy S22 series.