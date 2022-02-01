After reducing the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G price last year, Samsung surprised us again by giving us another 5% discount for the said phone model this 2022. However, the discounted price of Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G isn’t the only thing that will astonish you.

You can say that the flipping capability of Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is the only thing that makes it unique in the market. Yet, opening this phone will show you all the newest features you’ve never seen on other phones before.

First is the Cover Screen that helps you control this state-of-the-art Samsung phone even when folded. You can check messages, take photos, play music, and so much more with this 1.9-inch screen. What’s more, you can select the style you want for the Cover Screen and even the programs you only want to appear on it.

Further, the Cover Screen makes it possible to take shots without flipping the phone open. Just hit the volume button on the side of the folded phone, and you can trigger the shutter to get your quick selfies. Then, the Cover Screen will give you previews of your shots for convenient viewing. And with the phone fully opened, you can use the Dual Preview function of the Cover Screen to let your subjects see and frame themselves perfectly.

On the other hand, you can position the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G in Flex Mode and have it take your shots for you. By placing it on a flat surface, the half part of the phone will serve as your tripod to keep your phone steady as it takes your pictures. This makes it handy when making hands-free video calls or when you’re recording long videos! And when you play your clips, you can enjoy the sounds made by Dolby Atmos and stereo speakers.

You will also appreciate the works of Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, whether it is a video or a photo. Besides the appealing 10 MP front camera and 12 MP rear ultra-wide and wide-angle cameras, this 5G smartphone sports a great camera algorithm. This allows it to keep the shot centered on the subject and get the details with pure clarity. Just hit the record button, and it will follow the subjects even when they move around or move in and out of the view!

You also have abundant space in this Galaxy, thanks to the 256 GB storage it offers. That being said, it can handle thousands of photos and boatloads of videos, making it perfect for influencers and social media enthusiasts of this generation. You can even back up your gallery and files with OneDrive on your Samsung Galaxy for easy access on any device.

Furthermore, Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G makes it possible to launch two applications or programs simultaneously using its split screen. With this, you can watch videos while texting someone or take selfies while checking your Instagram page! And to give you the best experience whatever is on your screen, there is 120Hz on the 6.7-inch Infinity Flex Display that delivers smooth scrolling, swiping, dragging, and dropping actions. Most importantly, it is armed with an 8 GB RAM and a 5 nm processor powered by upgraded GPU, CPU, and NPU. This combination gives gamers satisfaction for speed and gaming performance. Additionally, Samsung gives you the most vivid, brightest, and smoothest display in Galaxy Z ever through the Dynamic AMOLED 2X of Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G.

Moreover, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G comes with a long-lasting 3300mAh battery and a system that adjusts the power usage depending on your mobile habits. As for the durability, Samsung assures you’ll have a better and tougher phone this time. You can slide it in your pocket or in your bag with no worries now due to the strong aluminum frame that protects the phone’s hinge. And in case you spill some water on your Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, there is no problem as it is the world’s first water-resistant foldable smartphone. With an IPX8 rating, it can be submerged 1.5 meters underwater for up to 30 minutes without problems.

Meanwhile, the exterior front cover and back cover are made of the toughest Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, while the main screen is made of Samsung ultra-thin glass. And with the addition of a panel layer and protective film, it can withstand up to 200,000 folds.