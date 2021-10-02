The renewed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 foldable smartphone is now available at a discounted price at Amazon. The foldable smartphone is now available at $1,079, down from its original price point of $1969.99 — that’s a massive $899.99 discount if you do the math.

Although the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is available for users to buy right now, the Z Fold 2 gives you an opportunity to taste what it feels like to use a foldable phone at a lower cost. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 now costs $1,599 at Amazon, so Z Fold 2 is $520 cheaper than its successor.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 key features

Refined 2-in-1 Design: A new, revolutionary mobile experience with on-demand expansive viewing, seamless interactivity, and cinematic infinity displays; Folded, it’s a cell phone – unfolded, it’s a tablet

Adaptive Flex Mode: Capture hands-free photos and videos from any angle, and control Android apps by using both halves of the large display; Preview on one half and video chat, record, browse, edit, and more on the other screen

Productivity & Play: The latest Galaxy cellphone brings seamless integration of hardware and software, so you can multitask while using multiple apps; Enjoy wireless DeX productivity, which allows you to use a monitor or TV as a second to display for gaming, working, and more

Power Packed: Advanced processor and impressive 12GB RAM give you fast and powerful performance for fluid multitasking and gaming with little lag — and 256GB internal storage gives your cellular phone the space to hold it all

5G Connectivity: Get next-level power for everything you love to do with Galaxy Z Fold 5G; Share more, game harder, experience more and never miss a beat

You can buy the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at a discounted price here from Amazon.