Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Note 20+ later this year and we have already started seeing leaks surrounding the device. While Samsung is yet to disclose any details around the device, we do know that it will carry forward Note 10’s design and along with a refreshed hardware and a better camera.

Now, popular Samsung insider Ice Universe has found a benchmark result of what appears to be a Samsung Galaxy Note 20+. According to the benchmarks, Samsung is expected to use Snapdragon 865+ on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20+. The benchmark also revealed the Singe-core and Multi-core performance which is 985 and 3220 respectively. The benchmark also recorded the 3.09 GHz clock speed.

The Galaxy Note20 + will use the Snapdragon 865+ processor. Why do you say this? Because from the Geekbench results, we found that the processor's large core frequency is as high as 3.09GHz, and the 865 frequency is 2.84GHz, so we have reasons to think that it is 865+ . pic.twitter.com/I9bU87RPRD — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 2, 2020

Unfortunately, from the looks of it, Samsung will still be using Exynos processor along with Snapdragon and will launch two variants of the Galaxy Note 20 series— one with Snapdragon 865+ and another with Exynos processor.