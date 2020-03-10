Last month, Samsung announced the Galaxy S20 series which was Samsung’s first flagship of the year. However, the company is expected to follow their usual roadmap and launch the new Note series later this year. We have seen leaks surrounding the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 in the past.

Now, Letsgodigital has posted renders of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20. The renders give us the first look at what could be the Galaxy Note 20. As expected, the phone will come with a bezel-less display along with a punch-hole camera on the top and a triple camera setup on the back. Samsung might be planning to launch the Galaxy Note 20 as a 4G and 5G model, with the model numbers SM-N981 and SM-N971 respectively. We can also expect the 120 Hz screen and an improved stylus.

Samsung usually launches the Note series smartphones in August or September so we expect to see more leaks as we near the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20. We expect the device to be priced around the $1,000 mark but it’s still early to speculate the final specs and the prices of the Galaxy Note 20 series.