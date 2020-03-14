We are slowly building up a picture of this fall’s Samsung Galaxy Note20 launch.

So far we have heard it will have a 120 Hz screen refresh rate, come with new stylus features courtesy of Project C and may have a processor build with advanced 7nm technology,

Now, related to that, XDA-Dev’s Max Weinbach has revealed Samsung will launch two Note20 models in the fall.

This is a bit of guessing, but I know there will be more than one Note20. Let's call it Note20 1 and Note20 2. I think the Note20 2 will have the Snapdragon 865 while the Note20 1 might be a different chip. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) March 14, 2020

One will have the standard Snapdragon 865 processor, while the other will have a different chip.

We assume this may be a new Exynos processor built on Extreme Ultraviolet technology.

SamMobile also reported that the base model of the Note 20 series will only have 128 GB of Storage (vs 256 GB last year). This could mean either the starting price will be reduced, or Samsung will bring back the microSD card slot in the handset.

Samsung is nothing if not a leaky sieve, so we should certainly know more about Samsung’s next flagship in the near future.