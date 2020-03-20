By digging deep into the Galaxy S20’s kernel source code, XDADevelopers has found references of what they believe upcoming Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2.

XDADevelpers found mentions of three different series in the kernel source code — “Project XYZ,” “Project Canvas,” and “Project Winner2.” Project XYZ is the Galaxy S20 series, while the “Project Canvas” is the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 and Project Winner2 is the Galaxy Fold 2.

It’s also found that Project Canvas and Project Winner2 are based on “Kona”, which is the codename for the latest Snapdragon 865 processor. And that, in turn, means that if true, both the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series and Galaxy Fold 2 will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor.

XDADevelopers also dig deeper into the kernel source code of the Galaxy Z Flip smartphone and it found a reference to a mysterious new device called the “Zodiac” project, which is based on Snapdragon 855 chipset. However, we have no details about the Zodiac project, but it could be the codename for the successor for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2.

Samsung hasn’t officially confirmed any of the devices mentioned above, which means you should always take them with a grain of salt.