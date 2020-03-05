We have already started hearing rumoured of upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 20, expected in Q3 2020.

For example, the handset is expected to feature a display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz more fine-tuned than the S20, according to Ice Universe.

We also expect the handset to use Samsung’s latest 7nm processor built using their new Extreme Ultraviolet technology.

Today two new rumours emerged. Reliable leaker Ice Universe has revealed the Note 20 stylus will have a new feature called Project C.

“Canvas”, with new features in SPen. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) March 4, 2020

In this case, C is for Canvas, which unfortunately still does not give us much more information on the feature.

SamMobile also reports on another rumour – that the base model of the Note 20 series will only have 128 GB of Storage (vs 256 GB last year). This could mean either the starting price will be reduced, or Samsung will bring back the microSD card slot in the handset.

Samsung is nothing if not a leaky sieve, so we should certainly know more about Samsung’s next flagship in the near future.