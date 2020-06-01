As each subsequent gaming generation asks game developers to craft increasingly ambitious titles, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan claims that PS5 games will be even more expensive for developers to craft.

Speaking in an interview with GamesIndustry, Ryan explained that the cost of production for PS5 games will likely continue to increase as developers push for more realistic visuals.

“I think, to the extent that the technology enables the graphics side of it to become more interesting and life-like, [the games] will become slightly more human intensive and capital intensive to produce,” the Sony CEO told GamesIndustry. “So, yes, we think there probably will be an increase in development budgets.”

However, Ryan does provide some solice as he claims the company does not expect the development budgets of PS5 games to see a “massive” increase as technology succeeds into the next generation.

“We don’t see it as being a massive increase, and that’s why we want to do more faster than we have ever done before, to provide a fertile install base for people who make games to be able to monetise against,” Ryan told the outlet. “If we can keep pace with a likely increase in development costs, then the industry can continue to prosper.”

As for the price of the PlayStation 5 console itself, Sony has said that it will be aiming to give players the “best value” not necessarily the “lowest price”. Despite this, industry insiders claim that the company is struggling to decide the console’s retail price and is instead allegedly awaiting Microsoft’s reveal of the Xbox Series X price and Microsoft is doing the same.

Despite this, Sony will be properly revealing their showcase their next-gen games this Thursday. Are you excited?

