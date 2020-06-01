Sony has revealed their plans for the as of yet to be announced PS5 price, a plan that aims to offer the “best value” for money, but not the lowest price.

Speaking to GamesIndustry, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan explained that the company is planning to offer “the best possible value proposition” for consumers as the Coronavirus pandemic causes financial uncertainty for all.

“I don’t necessarily mean lowest price,” Ryan told Games Industry. “Value is a combination of many things. In our area it means games, it means number of games, depth of games, breadth of games, quality of games, price of games… all of these things and how they avail themselves of the feature set of the platform.”

Ryan continues to state that despite the financial instability many are experiencing due to the uncertainty of a post-COVID-19 world, the games industry is benefiting extensively from worldwide lockdowns.

“It’s quite logical, people don’t have the money to go out so they stay at home,” Ryan continues. “Now, who knows how this recession is going to look, how deep it will be and how long it will last. It could be that the historic templates, the historic models, that have applied in the past may not apply in the future.”

Despite this, industry analysts have come out to say that Sony is waiting for Microsoft to reveal the price of their next-gen Xbox Series X before revealing the PS5 price. With less PlayStation 5 consoles scheduled to release this holiday, will Sony sell the console at a slight markup?

But while Sony is allegedly struggling to decide on the PS5 price, we do know that the console manufacturer will attempt to make its cost appealing.

This Thursday, Sony will finally be releasing footage of PlayStation 5 games.