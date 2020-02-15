Sony is reportedly struggling to settle on a decent price for its upcoming PlayStation 5 console due to high manufacturing costs and component shortages.

Sources told Bloomberg that, along with Sony having troubles with manufacturing pricing, the console could wind up costing around $450 per unit. While Sony usually settles on a price for a console in February, the sources have told Bloomberg that Sony is currently taking a “wait-and-see approach.”

One of the reasons for the higher costs is that Sony is opting for more expensive cooling systems in order to ensure the new consoles don’t run into any heating or cooling issues. Bloomberg’s sources say that the cooling system is “unusually expensive” at a few dollars per unit.

The PlayStation 4 reportedly cost around $381 to make and initially retailed for $399. In comparison, if a PlayStation 5 did cost around $450 to produce, it’d most likely sell for at least $470.

The same sources also told Bloomberg that Sony is apparently working on a new version of the PlayStation VR headset to go along with the PlayStation 5. The new PSVR headset is currently “tentatively scheduled” for after the console’s launch in late 2020.

Bloomberg says that Sony declined to comment.

Interestingly enough, the rumoured pricing of the PlayStation 5 does fall in line with some leaks from internet message board 4Chan. The leaks said that, along with an October 2020 release date, the upcoming console will retail at $499 USD/£449 UK/€449 EU/¥54,999 JP.

This price list would correspond to Sony’s current pricing battle – and 4Chan also said that the Xbox Series X will actually cost $100 more than the PlayStation 5 at launch.

However, the leaks have also proven to not be entirely accurate – 4Chan predicted that the PlayStation 5 would be revealed at an event on February 5th, with pre-orders going live shortly after. It’s currently February 14th and there are no signs of the finalised console.

The PlayStation 5 is set to launch in late 2020, alongside the Xbox Series X.