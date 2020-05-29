It’s actually happening: PlayStation will be formally presenting their PlayStation 5 reveal next week for gamers everywhere.

Commencing on June 4th at 9pm UK time – 1pm Pacific Time – Sony will be holding an hour-long livestream presentation to showcase numerous PlayStation 5 games and, hopefully, give players a final look at the hardware.

While Sony has previously revealed the internal specifications of their next-gen hardware and has shown off their DualSense controller, the company has yet to reveal any games or the look of the actual PlayStation 5 machine.

“I’m excited to share that we will soon give you a first look at the games you’ll be playing after PlayStation 5 launches this holiday,” said Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan.

“The games coming to PS5 represent the best in the industry from innovative studios that span the globe. Studios, both larger and smaller, those newer and those more established, all have been hard at work developing games that will showcase the potential of the hardware.

This digital showcase will run for a bit more than an hour and, for the first time, we will all be together virtually experiencing the excitement together. A lack of physical events has given us an amazing opportunity to think differently and bring you on this journey with us, and hopefully, closer than ever before. This is part of our series of PS5 updates and, rest assured, after next week’s showcase, we will still have much to share with you.”

As for what we’ve seen of the next-gen system before the PlayStation 5 reveal event, there’s still exciting stuff. Unreal Engine 5’s impressive technological showcase was presented entirely on PS5 hardware in real-time, and Gearbox’s Godfall has been revealed as a PS5 console exclusive.